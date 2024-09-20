Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $713,000 Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,377 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Olympiad Research LP boosted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,431.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $20.41 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ( NYSE:ZIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.23%. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.35%.

ZIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.60 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

