Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $602,000 in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth $1,855,000. Mango Investments LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $49,570,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $1,308,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,551.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 62,914 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 265,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 50,361 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRDK. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $60.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.00. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $95.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

