Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New Investment in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 78,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 364.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 37,919 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,574,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 30,217 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Hudson Technologies by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,297 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,387,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ HDSN opened at $8.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.42. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $383.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $75.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.63 million. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HDSN shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

