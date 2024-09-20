Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,886,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,261,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 557.0% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 19,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

VWOB opened at $66.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.70. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

