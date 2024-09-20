Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 519 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at about $570,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth about $689,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 151,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Insider Activity at Graphic Packaging

In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at $53,296,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

