Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Camtek by 4.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Camtek by 1.5% in the second quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Camtek by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Camtek by 5.2% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $76.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $140.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Camtek’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAMT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Camtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

