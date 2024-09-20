Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 17,813 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,813 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

EWG opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.32. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $33.22.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

