Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,743 Shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (BATS:FRNW – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,743 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.39% of Fidelity Clean Energy ETF worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Clean Energy ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Fidelity Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

FRNW stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07.

About Fidelity Clean Energy ETF

The Fidelity Clean Energy ETF (FRNW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Clean Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of global clean energy companies screened for environmental, social, and governance factors. FRNW was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

