Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 6,041 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,971 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,041 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,338,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,246,000 after buying an additional 372,402 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,886,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,556,000 after acquiring an additional 232,508 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,369,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in WSFS Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,482,000 after purchasing an additional 28,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 12,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $715,712.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,924.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

WSFS Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $53.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.27. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $58.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.48 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 13.39%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

