Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,407 Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,407 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Essex LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SharkNinja by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE SN opened at $106.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.13, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.69 and a 1-year high of $108.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.81.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

