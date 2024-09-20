Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.44% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 433.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,432,000 after buying an additional 187,949 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,471,000. Milestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $599,000.

Shares of TBUX stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.53. The stock has a market cap of $156.37 million, a PE ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.01. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $50.28.

About T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

