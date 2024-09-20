Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $75.56

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.56 ($1.00) and traded as high as GBX 84.60 ($1.12). Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at GBX 84.60 ($1.12), with a volume of 62 shares trading hands.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 75.56. The company has a market capitalization of £422.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.39.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

