Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Strong-Buy”

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance

CFRUY stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $16.91.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.