Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Strong-Buy”

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance
CFRUY stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $15.22. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $16.91.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile
