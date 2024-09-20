Comparing Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) and NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF)

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Free Report) and NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ontrak and NewGenIvf Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ontrak -222.54% -238.43% -119.20% NewGenIvf Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ontrak and NewGenIvf Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ontrak $12.39 million 0.80 -$27.92 million ($4.00) -0.05 NewGenIvf Group $5.14 million 0.46 $130,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

NewGenIvf Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ontrak.

Ontrak has a beta of 2.58, suggesting that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewGenIvf Group has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ontrak and NewGenIvf Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ontrak 0 0 2 0 3.00 NewGenIvf Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ontrak presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,356.31%. Given Ontrak’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ontrak is more favorable than NewGenIvf Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of Ontrak shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of NewGenIvf Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Ontrak shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.8% of NewGenIvf Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NewGenIvf Group beats Ontrak on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ontrak

(Get Free Report)

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need. The company's technology enabled OnTrak program provides healthcare solutions to members with behavioral conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators, who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. Ontrak, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About NewGenIvf Group

(Get Free Report)

A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. A SPAC I Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.