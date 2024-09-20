Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 79.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $11.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $459.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.10. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $28.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,352,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,333,000 after buying an additional 637,883 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $7,486,000. SW Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,099,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,448,000. Finally, Yost Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at $4,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

