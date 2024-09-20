CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Director Sells $75,635,771.65 in Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $75,635,771.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,043,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,427,066. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CompoSecure Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $13.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. CompoSecure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 6.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on CompoSecure from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.21.

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure during the 4th quarter valued at $3,223,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 146.9% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 289,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 246,094 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 40.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 161,333 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CompoSecure by 165.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 130,489 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

Featured Stories

