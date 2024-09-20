ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

CNOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $134.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

