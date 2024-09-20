ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.
CNOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.
NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $26.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53.
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 14.56%. The company had revenue of $134.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.10%.
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
