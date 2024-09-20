Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Director Sells $380,000.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) Director Greg Washer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 2.5 %

CPSS opened at $9.98 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 21.80 and a current ratio of 21.80. The company has a market cap of $209.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.00.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.88 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter worth $766,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

