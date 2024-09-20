Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP John Patrick Harton Sells 10,000 Shares

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) VP John Patrick Harton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 255,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,428,238. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Patrick Harton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

On Friday, September 6th, John Patrick Harton sold 10,000 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS opened at $9.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $209.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.00. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.19, a quick ratio of 21.80 and a current ratio of 21.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services ( NASDAQ:CPSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $95.88 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,942,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 229.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.