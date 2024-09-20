Contrasting Advanced Credit Technologies (OTCMKTS:ACRT) & Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) and Advanced Credit Technologies (OTCMKTS:ACRT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Enfusion and Advanced Credit Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enfusion 3 2 1 0 1.67 Advanced Credit Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enfusion currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.16%. Given Enfusion’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Enfusion is more favorable than Advanced Credit Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enfusion $188.35 million 5.82 $6.03 million $0.03 285.00 Advanced Credit Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Enfusion and Advanced Credit Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Enfusion has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Credit Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.1% of Enfusion shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of Enfusion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enfusion and Advanced Credit Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enfusion 1.98% 6.17% 4.51% Advanced Credit Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Enfusion beats Advanced Credit Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines. It also offers Accounting/General Ledger System, a real-time accounting book of record for chief financial officers, chief operating officers, accountants, and operations teams; Enfusion Analytics System, which enables CIOs, portfolio managers, traders, and analysts to analyze portfolios through time horizons and automate customized visualized reports for internal and external stakeholders; and technology-powered and managed services. Enfusion, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Advanced Credit Technologies

Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc., a development-stage technology company, focuses on fraud prevention and credit management in the United States. The company provides CyberloQ, a banking fraud prevention technology that enables institutional clients to combat fraudulent transactions and unauthorized access to customer accounts; and Turnscor, a Web-based proprietary software platform, which allows its customers to monitor and manage their credit from the privacy of their own homes. Advanced Credit Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Venice, Florida.

