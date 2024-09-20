Contrasting Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) and Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM)

Prestige Wealth (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Prestige Wealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Prestige Wealth and Bitcoin Depot”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prestige Wealth $350,000.00 19.82 -$1.04 million N/A N/A Bitcoin Depot $629.50 million 0.15 -$26.10 million ($1.87) -0.84

Volatility and Risk

Prestige Wealth has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bitcoin Depot.

Prestige Wealth has a beta of 4.2, suggesting that its stock price is 320% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitcoin Depot has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Prestige Wealth and Bitcoin Depot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prestige Wealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Bitcoin Depot 0 1 2 0 2.67

Bitcoin Depot has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 133.55%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than Prestige Wealth.

Profitability

This table compares Prestige Wealth and Bitcoin Depot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prestige Wealth N/A N/A N/A Bitcoin Depot -3.10% -307.37% -22.72%

Summary

Prestige Wealth beats Bitcoin Depot on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prestige Wealth

Prestige Wealth Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Prestige Wealth Inc. is a subsidiary of Prestige Financial Holdings Group Limited.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

