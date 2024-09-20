Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.52.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLRS shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $6.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $6.96. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $771.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.87 million. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 49.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 207.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,955 shares during the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

