Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Core Laboratories worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 10,825,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,902,000 after buying an additional 1,837,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,392,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $92,096,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Core Laboratories by 17.6% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,606,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,443,000 after purchasing an additional 240,989 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Core Laboratories by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 754,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 134,227 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 729,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 1.5 %

Core Laboratories stock opened at $18.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.93 million, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.56. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $130.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CLB shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Core Laboratories from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock and reservoir fluid samples to enhance production and improve recovery of crude oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

