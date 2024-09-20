Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Sells $13,006.38 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $13,006.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,792 shares in the company, valued at $703,686.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $30.09.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
