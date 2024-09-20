Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Sells $13,006.38 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) EVP Renee R. Anderson sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $13,006.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,792 shares in the company, valued at $703,686.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Core Molding Technologies Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $30.09.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $88.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 million. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core Molding Technologies, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Molding Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 49,501 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 151.9% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 177,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 107,041 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 19.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 176,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Core Molding Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CMT

About Core Molding Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.