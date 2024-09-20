Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $84.39

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.39 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 104.50 ($1.38). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.37), with a volume of 2,801,192 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costain Group from GBX 80 ($1.06) to GBX 105 ($1.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Get Costain Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on COST

Costain Group Stock Performance

Costain Group Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 94.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.39. The stock has a market cap of £288.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 945.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Costain Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 909.09%.

Costain Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costain Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costain Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.