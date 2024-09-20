Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $84.39

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.39 ($1.11) and traded as high as GBX 104.50 ($1.38). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 104 ($1.37), with a volume of 2,801,192 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costain Group from GBX 80 ($1.06) to GBX 105 ($1.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.
Costain Group Stock Performance
Costain Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Costain Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 909.09%.
Costain Group Company Profile
Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the transportation, energy, water, and defense markets in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the road, rail, and integrated transport markets.
