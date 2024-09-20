Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTRA. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Mkm upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Coterra Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.59.

Shares of CTRA opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. Coterra Energy has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average of $26.42.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coterra Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 98.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 869.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $47,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

