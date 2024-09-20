Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Coursera from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Coursera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Coursera to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.73.

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $8.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. Coursera has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Coursera will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $51,976.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 207,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,479.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $51,976.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 207,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,479.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 25,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,203,892 shares in the company, valued at $60,512,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,847 shares of company stock worth $274,832. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COUR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,804,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,525,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 67.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,800,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after buying an additional 1,123,397 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,766,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,215,000 after buying an additional 1,098,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coursera by 158.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,316 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

