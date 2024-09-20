Cowa LLC Has $1.27 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,658,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,662,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 111,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $58.88 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.90.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

