Cowa LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Barclays increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of BMY opened at $49.02 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $99.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

