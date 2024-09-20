Cowa LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Cowa LLC trimmed its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VST. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at $34,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $92.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.16 and a 1 year high of $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 53.37%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.