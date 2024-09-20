Cowa LLC Invests $300,000 in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYLD. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $11,727,000. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 1,741.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 138,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after buying an additional 131,086 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 740,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,542,000 after buying an additional 106,241 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 229,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,798,000 after buying an additional 88,892 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,337,000 after acquiring an additional 76,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $72.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96.

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

