Cowa LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cowa LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,840 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.2% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.8% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,232 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 22.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,990 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.7 %

COP opened at $110.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.55. The company has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $101.29 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Argus upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.29.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

