Cowa LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cowa LLC owned about 0.29% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 114.8% during the second quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 233,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,473,000 after buying an additional 124,582 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 280,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,795 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 139.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA:FFTY opened at $26.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.55 and a 12 month high of $29.15. The firm has a market cap of $87.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Company Profile

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

