Cowa LLC Purchases 1,376 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Cowa LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 190,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3,432.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 92.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $1,770,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $54.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $33.97 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.76.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

