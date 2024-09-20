Cowa LLC Purchases 2,054 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in International Paper by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.21.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,383.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,383.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,296.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,440 shares of company stock valued at $927,956 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Trading Up 0.9 %

International Paper stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 102.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. International Paper has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $50.68.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. International Paper’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

