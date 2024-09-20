Cowa LLC Purchases Shares of 8,278 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $168.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.20.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Daiwa America raised Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

