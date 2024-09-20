Cowa LLC Sells 18,496 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cowa LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,496 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.5% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 250.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $48.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.66. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $49.12.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

