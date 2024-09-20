Cowa LLC Sells 579 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Cowa LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of USRT. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 110,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8,376.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after buying an additional 383,808 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 569,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $62.08 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $62.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

