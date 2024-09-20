Cowa LLC Takes $211,000 Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Cowa LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EDIV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 38,160 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 271,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $5,551,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,956,000. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,279,000.
SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance
EDIV opened at $37.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $37.64. The company has a market cap of $443.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.01.
About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
