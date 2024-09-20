Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shares of CBRL opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $83.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a market capitalization of $912.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Benchmark upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Argus cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

