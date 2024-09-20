Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The business had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $41.11 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $83.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

