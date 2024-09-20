Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Position Increased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CXT. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 9,630.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Crane NXT by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Crane NXT by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $59.80 on Friday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $64.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.08 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

