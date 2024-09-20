Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Receives $16.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.27.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRGY. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRGY

Crescent Energy Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CRGY opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average of $11.58. Crescent Energy has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $13.85.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.00 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 13.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is -240.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael Duginski bought 9,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $99,233.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 201,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,480.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,294 shares of company stock valued at $131,297. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Energy by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 642,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,488,000 after buying an additional 171,579 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,393,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.