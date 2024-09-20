Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Short Interest Down 5.5% in August

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,744,300 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 1,846,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,088,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Cresco Labs Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CRLBF stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Cresco Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cresco Labs

About Cresco Labs

(Get Free Report)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.