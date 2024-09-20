Critical Review: SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) vs. Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SR Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SR Bancorp -28.30% -5.52% -1.01% Provident Bancorp 7.28% 3.17% 0.42%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SR Bancorp $26.88 million 3.84 -$10.86 million N/A N/A Provident Bancorp $57.07 million 3.43 $10.95 million $0.84 13.21

This table compares SR Bancorp and Provident Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than SR Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SR Bancorp and Provident Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Provident Bancorp has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.90%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than SR Bancorp.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats SR Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SR Bancorp

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

