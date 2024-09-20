Critical Survey: Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) vs. SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) and SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intel and SEALSQ”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $55.12 billion 1.63 $1.69 billion $0.96 22.02 SEALSQ $30.06 million 0.25 -$3.27 million N/A N/A

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than SEALSQ.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Intel has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEALSQ has a beta of 3.38, suggesting that its stock price is 238% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Intel and SEALSQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 5 24 1 0 1.87 SEALSQ 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intel currently has a consensus target price of $32.04, suggesting a potential upside of 51.55%. Given Intel’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intel is more favorable than SEALSQ.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Intel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of SEALSQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Intel and SEALSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel 1.77% 1.78% 1.02% SEALSQ N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Intel beats SEALSQ on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products. It also offers silicon devices and software products; and optimization solutions for workloads, such as AI, cryptography, security, storage, networking, and leverages various features supporting diverse compute environments. In addition, the company develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and autonomous driving technologies and solutions; and provides advanced process technologies backed by an ecosystem of IP, EDA, and design services, as well as systems of chips, including advanced packaging technologies, software and accelerate bring-up, and integration of chips and driving standards. Further, it delivers and deploys intelligent edge platforms that allow developers to achieve agility and drive automation using AI for efficient operations with data integrity, as well as provides hardware and software platforms, tools, and ecosystem partnerships for digital transformation from the cloud to edge. The company serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, cloud service providers, and other manufacturers and service providers. It has a strategic agreement with Synopsys, Inc. to develop EDA and IP solutions; and ARM that enables chip designers to build optimized compute SoCs on the Intel 18A process. Intel Corporation was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About SEALSQ

SEALSQ Corp, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor chips in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers semiconductors, such as VaultIC secure elements, secure arm platform, and smart card reader chips; identity provisioning services, such as IoT device provisioning and chip provisioning; and managed PKI for IoT solutions and trust services. The company provides device-to-cloud authentication, device attestation for matter, GSMA root certificate, device-to-device authentication, data protection, anti-counterfeiting and brand protection, security access, device ID provisioning, identity lifecycle management, and satellite IoT connectivity solutions. Its products are used in various applications, such as smart energy, smart home, automotive EV charging, consumer IoT, aerospace and military, telecommunications, logistics, medical, luxury, and other industrial applications. SEALSQ Corp was founded in 2022 and is based in Cointrin, Switzerland.

