Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Croda International Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $26.99 on Friday. Croda International has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $33.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Croda International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COIHY shares. Barclays upgraded Croda International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

