Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Short Interest Update

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Croda International Trading Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS COIHY opened at $26.99 on Friday. Croda International has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $33.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Croda International Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIHY
Croda International Company Profile
Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Croda International
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.