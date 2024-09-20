CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells 4,500 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,521,111.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Shawn Henry sold 8,077 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.99, for a total value of $3,028,794.23.

On Friday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 5,504 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $2,094,987.52.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $277.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.39. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.59 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The firm has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 523.36, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in CrowdStrike by 3.7% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

