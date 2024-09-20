CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in August

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,007.0 days.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

CEVMF stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.03. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $96.10.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland, Spain, Brazil, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment.

