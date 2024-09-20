CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in August

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 108,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,007.0 days.
CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
CEVMF stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.03. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $58.95 and a 1-year high of $96.10.
About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.