CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the August 15th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 72.0 days.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Price Performance

OTCMKTS CTTOF opened at $4.97 on Friday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

CTT – Correios De Portugal, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and financial services worldwide. It operates through Mail, Express & Parcels, Financial Services & Retail, and Bank segments. The company offers courier and urgent mail transport services; postal financial services; and banking services.

